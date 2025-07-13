Pena (ribs) hit in an indoor cage and did "light on-field work" prior to Saturday's game against the Rangers, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pena recently resumed baseball activities after landing on the IL due to a fractured left rib June 30. Though he hasn't yet tested out the injury by throwing across the diamond, the shortstop's ability to swing a bat field ground balls are encouraging signs of progress. Pena will attend but will not play in the All-Star Game, and he could be activated off the IL shortly following the break.