Astros' Jeremy Pena: Three RBI in rout

Pena went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and one run scored in Friday's 11-2 win over the Rangers.

Pena set the tone from the top of the order, driving in a run on a single in the fourth inning before smacking a two-run double in the seventh. The 28-year-old has now hit safely in 12 straight games to open the second half, tallying six homers, 12 RBI and 16 runs scored during that stretch. He's battled injuries this year but has been excellent when healthy, slashing .317/.370/.508 with 12 homers, 34 RBI, 51 runs scored and eight steals across 270 plate appearances.