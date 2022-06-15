Astros general manager James Click said Wednesday that the "initial read" on Pena's left thumb injury is that the rookie isn't dealing with anything severe, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Click noted that Pena flew back to Houston on Tuesday to undergo additional tests on his thumb, and the Astros plan to evaluate him again Wednesday. With that in mind, Pena doesn't look like he'll be back in Arlington on Wednesday for the Astros' series finale with the Rangers. Aledmys Diaz replaced Pena at shortstop Tuesday in Houston's 4-3 win.