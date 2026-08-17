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Astros' Jeremy Pena: Up to 14 homers

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pena went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Pena got the Astros on the board in the fourth inning with a solo shot off Bryan Woo, his 14th homer of the year, to cut the deficit to 2-1. While Pena now has three extra-base hits in his last four games, he's cooled off significantly at the plate, going just 4-for-43 (.093) across 10 contests prior to Sunday after going 27-for-64 (.422) with seven homers in his previous 15 games. Overall, Pena is now slashing .288/.343/.477 with 59 runs scored, 40 RBI and eight stolen bases across 335 plate appearances this season.

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