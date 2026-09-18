Pena went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 6-2 win over Kansas City.

Pena tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning with a lead-off, 394-foot shot off Seth Lugo. It's the 20th homer of the year for Pena, two shy of his career high that he set as a rookie in 2022. Pena's gone 8-for-13 (.615) with three long balls in his last three games, boosting his slash line to .279/.330/.477 with 74 runs scored, 51 RBI and nine steals across 443 plate appearances this season.