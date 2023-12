Bastidas signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Nov. 18.

Bastidas, 25, split the 2023 season between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees organization, slashing .249/.339/.413 with 15 homers and 12 steals between the two stops. He'll likely begin 2024 as utility infielder depth at Triple-A Sugar Land.