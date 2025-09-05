Sanchez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Yankees.

Sanchez went yard in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter, and he stayed in the game in right field, replacing Cam Smith. Sanchez has gone 14-for-31 (.452) over his last 10 games, adding three homers, three doubles and six RBI in that span, though he continues to fill a strong-side platoon role in the corner outfield. The 27-year-old is slashing .255/.319/.424 with 13 homers, 43 RBI, 53 runs scored, 20 doubles, four triples and nine stolen bases over 114 games between the Astros and the Marlins this season.