Sanchez was traded from the Marlins to the Astros on Thursday in exchange for Ryan Gusto, Chase Jaworsky and Esmil Valencia, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez had settled in as the Marlins' No. 2 hitter against righties while playing occasionally in the bottom third of the lineup against lefties, and he may see a less favorable lineup placement and more strict platoon in Houston, but he's going to a much better lineup. Sanchez is hitting .256/.320/.420 with 10 home runs, nine steals, an 8.6 percent walk rate and a career-best 20.8 percent strikeout rate in 337 plate appearances.