Astros' Jesus Sanchez: Hits first homer with new club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-8 win over the Orioles.
Sanchez smacked his first home run in 21 games with the Astros in the first inning. The 27-year-old entered the four-game set against the Orioles in a brutal 0-for-27 slump but has since gone 7-for-11 with three extra-base hits, four runs scored and two RBI over three contests. For the season, he's slashing .250/.331/.410 with 11 homers, 39 RBI, 50 runs scored and nine steals across 412 plate appearances.
