Sanchez isn't starting against Baltimore on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez was out of the lineup the last time Houston faced a lefty starter, and he'll begin on the bench again Saturday with southpaw Cade Povich slated to handle a bulk-relief role for Baltimore. Sanchez has been cold at the plate lately, going 0-for-14 with three strikeouts over his past five games. Chas McCormick is getting a start in left field in Sanchez's stead Saturday.