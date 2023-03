Endersby was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Astros on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Endersby struggled last year in Triple-A, logging a 7.66 ERA and 1.83 WHIP through 44.2 frames. However, he was much better this spring, allowing just one earned run with six strikeouts through 5.1 innings. He will almost certainly return to Triple-A for the start of the 2023 campaign.