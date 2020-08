Biagini (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Saturday and Brandon Bailey was optioned to the Astros' alternate training site in a corresponding move, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Biagini made just one appearance out of the bullpen before being sent to the injured list, allowing a run on two hits while striking out a batter in two-thirds of an inning. He is expected to be used in low-leverage situations upon his return to the bullpen.