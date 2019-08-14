Biagini was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock following Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Biagini allowed one run over three inning during the nightcap after scheduled starter Gerrit Cole (hamstring) was scratched, and he'll move to the minors in favor of a fresh arm. The 29-year-old has a 2.64 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 17 innings since the All-Star break, so he figures to make a fairly quick return to the majors.