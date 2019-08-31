Biagini allowed one hit and strike out one in two scoreless innings, picking up a hold in Friday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Biagini, a former Blue Jay, has been slow to adjust to the Astros' analytically advanced system since he was acquired at the trade deadline. Prior to Friday's scoreless appearance, he allowed 14 hits and walked five over 8.2 innings. Since his arrival, the Astros have asked him to eschew his sinker-driven pitching plan for one that throws more four-seam fastballs and his high-spin rate curve, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. "I feel like there is some definite reason to use it more than I have been," Biagini said. "Especially trying to throw it hard and kind of trust the pitch instead of just trying to place it different places like I had been doing more of earlier this season. I think that could be good because I think it adds a wrinkle to what I could offer."