Biagini was still in the mix for one of the final two bullpen spots when spring training was halted, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Biagini is one of four candidates for two relief spots. After being acquired from the Blue Jays at the trade deadline in 2019, the right-hander was lit up for a 7.36 ERA, gave up six home runs in 14.2 innings, and was left off the playoff roster.