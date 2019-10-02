Play

Biagini won't be on the Astros' ALDS roster, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Biagini recorded an unremarkable 4.59 ERA in 64.2 innings with the Blue Jays and Astros this season. He'll continue throwing throughout the ALDS and could be a factor in the ALCS, should the Astros advance.

