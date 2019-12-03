Play

Biagini signed a one-year contract with the Astros on Monday, avoiding arbitration, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Biagini posted a 4.59 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 60:26 K:BB over 64.2 innings in 2019. He's expected to slot in near the middle of Houston's bullpen heading into the 2020 campaign.

