Biagini was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock prior to Thursday's game against the Tigers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Ryan Pressly (arthroscopic knee surgery) was placed on the 10-day injured list, so Houston summoned Biagini to take the vacant spot in the bullpen. He has a 3.63 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 57 MLB innings this season.