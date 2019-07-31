Biagini was traded from Toronto to Houston for an undisclosed return on Wednesday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

After struggling for two straight seasons, Biagini owns a solid 3.86 ERA in 49 innings this season, striking out a career-best 23.4 percent of opposing batters. He isn't likely to get close to the conversation for saves in Houston but will still be a valuable bullpen arm.

