Astros' Joe Musgrove: Headed to bullpen
Musgrove will move from the starting rotation to the bullpen to make room for Collin McHugh (elbow), Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros announced McHugh is ready to make his season debut Saturday, meaning someone had to be booted from the rotation. Musgrove will provide length out of the bullpen and be on hand as a fill-in starter if needed.
More News
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Likely to get replaced in rotation•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Takes loss against Twins on Saturday•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Could move to bullpen•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Reports better mechanics•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Fans six in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Astros' Joe Musgrove: Recalled prior to start•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....