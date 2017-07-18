Astros' Joe Musgrove: Likely to get replaced in rotation
Musgrove is the most logical candidate to be replaced in the starting rotation by the returning Collin McHugh (elbow), Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McHugh is expected to rejoin the Astros' rotation for this weekend's series against Baltimore with Friday's series opener representing a normal five-day routine. Friday is also the day that Musgrove is line to start. Given Musgrove's 6.12 ERA and a less-than stellar start Sunday against the Twins, he looks like the obvious starter to be removed from the rotation. It then becomes a matter of having Musgrove remain on a starting track at Triple-A Fresno or having him pitch out of Houston's bullpen.
