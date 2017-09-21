Astros' Joe Musgrove: Picks up second save in five days
Musgrove allowed two hits and struck out two over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn his second save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.
Closer Ken Giles was unavailable after tossing 35 pitches over two appearances in three days, so it fell to Musgrove, who closed out a second save in five days.
