Musgrove (5-8) allowed two hits and struck out three over three scoreless relief innings in Monday's 13-4 win over the Phillies.

A two-hour rain delay ended starter Brad Peacock's night after just three innings, so Musgrove, in his new role out of the bullpen, got the Astros through innings four through six. During those three innings, Houston scored seven times, making it a comfortable win. This will be Musgrove's role going forward.