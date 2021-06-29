The Astros promoted Perez from High-A Asheville to Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After an underwhelming first three seasons in the professional ranks, Perez has emerged as one of baseball's top pop-up prospects in 2021. The 2017 second-round pick will already be getting his second promotion of the season; he earned the call to Asheville in late May after posting a .907 OPS in 12 games at Low-A Fayetteville. Perez was even more productive over his 25-game stint in Asheville, slashing .354/.413/.707 with eight home runs, 11 doubles and a 9.2 percent walk rate across 109 plate appearances.