Perez was called up by the Astros on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Perez has never played a game at the Triple-A level, but this is already his second major-league call-up of the season. He spent two days on the roster during the first series of the season while Yuli Gurriel was on the paternity list and will now replace Yordan Alvarez, who landed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Perez made a single pinch-hit appearance in his previous stint on the roster and is likely in line for similar usage this time around.