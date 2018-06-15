Astros' Joe Smith: Activated from DL
Smith (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game against Kansas City, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Smith only wound up missing the minimum 10 days after landing on the shelf with right elbow discomfort. He may not be immediately available out of the Astros' bullpen for Friday's game considering he hasn't even played catch since heading to the DL, but the club would have kept him out longer if he wasn't close to returning to the mound.
