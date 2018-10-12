Smith is on the Astros' ALCS roster against Boston, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Smith wasn't on the club's 25-man roster for the ALDS versus Cleveland but will provide an additional relief arm for Houston in this best-of-seven series. Across 56 appearances this year, he logged a 3.74 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with a 9.1 K/9.