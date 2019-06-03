Manager AJ Hinch said Sunday that Smith (Achilles) will throw another bullpen session within the next few days, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Smith first resumed throwing off a mound in mid-May, so he's still roughly in a holding pattern with regards to his recovery from the ruptured left Achilles' tendon he sustained back in December. While Smith will need to gradually build up his arm again after the long layoff, the Astros' main concern at this stage is how well the right-hander is able to field his position coming off the serious injury. Until the Astros are comfortable with how he's moving laterally, Smith probably won't be cleared to test himself in a simulated or rehab-game setting.