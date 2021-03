Smith has appeared in three spring games, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out three over three innings.

Smith, who opted out of the 2020 season, returns to a bullpen that had many moving parts in the pandemic-shortened season. The side-arming veteran should add stability and is expected to be part of the setup crew for closer Ryan Pressly. Non-roster invitee Steve Cishek is also expected to pitch in final third of games.