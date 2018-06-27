Smith (elbow) will embark on a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday, Christian Boutwell of MLB.com reports.

The Astros have not commented on the length of Smith's rehab assignment but the most likely scenario is that Smith will join the team in Arlington prior to Tuesday's game. Over 23 appearances this year, he's posted a 5.49 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with a 20:7 K:BB across 19.2 innings.

