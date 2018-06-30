Smith (elbow) allowed three hits and struck one in a scoreless inning for Double-A Corpus Christi on Friday.

Smith required 19 pitches and loaded the bases on three singles before an inning-ending strikeout stranded the bases loaded. From a pitch count standpoint, the right-handed reliever got in plenty of work in what was the first game of his rehabilitation assignment. The Astros' decision-makers will gather and determine if Smith needs another outing in the minors. If not activated this weekend, Smith is expected to be with Houston for its two-game series against Texas, which begins Tuesday.