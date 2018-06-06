Smith struck out two over a scoreless inning of relief in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners. It was his 10th scoreless outing over his last 11 appearances.

It was another low-leverage opportunity for Smith, who mopped up the ninth inning in a 7-1 loss. He's been chipping away at his ERA, which stood at 9.64 at the end of April before an 11-game run of effectiveness. Smith's allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out 10 over his last 9.2 innings. To be sure, most of his recent work has come in low- and medium-leverage situations, but it's progress for the middle reliever who was signed in the offseason and expected to be part of the setup crew.