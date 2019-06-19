Smith (Achilles) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith emerged pain-free from a live batting practice session earlier in the week, clearing the way for him to begin a rehab stint. The right-hander has been on the shelf all season after undergoing surgery on his Achilles in December, so he'll likely need to make a handful of rehab appearances before being cleared to return.

