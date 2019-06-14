Smith (Achilles) is slated to throw one more bullpen session early next week before embarking on a rehab assignment, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith will join the team in Cincinnati to toss one last bullpen session, and if all goes well, he'll be sent out on a rehab stint. The right-hander is expected to require a lengthy minor-league assignment, considering he's been out of commission since undergoing surgery on his Achilles in December of 2018.