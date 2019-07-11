Smith (Achilles) could be activated from the 60-day injured list over the weekend, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Though nothing is set in stone just yet, the Astros will evaluate Smith over the next few days to determine whether he's ready to come off the shelf. The right-hander has been out of commission since undergoing surgery in December of 2018 due to a ruptured left Achilles' tendon.