Updating a previous report, Smith (elbow) remains on the disabled list, but has rejoined the Astros and will hopefully begin throwing soon, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith said his inflamed right elbow is "feeling great" and pain-free. Manager A.J. Hinch is targeting Smith to begin a throwing program by end of the current series in Kansas City or the beginning of Houston's upcoming 10-game homestand that kicks off Monday. Smith was placed on the 10-day disabled list June 7.