Smith allowed two hits and struck out one over two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Athletics.

Smith began warming up when the game was still close -- Houston clinging to a 3-2 lead -- in preparation for the eighth inning. That's an indication that he will be the primary setup option for closer Ryan Pressly. The Astros never needed Pressly, because they plated two runs in the top of the eighth and another three in the ninth to win going away.