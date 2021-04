Smith (0-1) took the loss Monday after allowing three runs on two hits and a hit batsman against the Angels.

Charged with protecting a two-run lead in the eighth inning, Smith couldn't retire any of the three batters he faced. He hit the third hitter, Shohei Ohtani, which prompted a stare down from the two-way star, but the situation fortunately didn't escalate. Smith departed after that, leaving a mess for Blake Taylor, who could not prevent the potent Angels from taking the lead.