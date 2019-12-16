Play

Smith signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Astros on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

An Achilles injury limited the 35-year-old to just 25 innings last season, but he looked quite good when available. He finished the year with a 1.80 ERA, a 22.9 percent strikeout rate and a 5.2 percent walk rate.

