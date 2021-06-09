The Astros placed Smith on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to right elbow soreness, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

After opting out of last season for personal reasons, the 37-year-old right-hander hasn't been able to regain top form upon rejoining Houston in 2021. Through his 22 appearances, Smith has posted a 6.23 ERA and a 13.3 K-BB% across 17.1 innings. The Astros had already been using Smith mostly in low-leverage spots, and now that he'll be working back from a sore elbow, he's unlikely to capture a key setup role once he's activated from the IL.