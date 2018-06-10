Smith was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday due to right elbow discomfort, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Smith made his last appearance out of the bullpen Wednesday against the Mariners, but there had been no indication from the Astros that he was unavailable over the last few days because of an injury. The severity of the issue is still unclear, but if Smith is cleared to resume throwing in the next couple of days, he could be able to return from the DL in the minimum amount of time or close to it. The Astros recalled Reymin Guduan from Triple-A Fresno in a corresponding move.