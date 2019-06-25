The Astros don't expect Smith (Achilles) to be ready to return from the 60-day injured list until after the All-Star break, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Smith isn't dealing with any sort of setback in his recovery from Achilles surgery, but the Astros apparently want him to turn in several appearances in the minors after the injury prevented him from building up his arm in spring training. The right-hander began his rehab assignment at Double-A Corpus Christi on a promising note last weekend, striking out the side in his first appearance.