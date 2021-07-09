Smith allowed one hit over a scoreless ninth inning in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Athletics.
Smith was reinstated from the 10-day injured list earlier in the day and rejoins a bullpen that has pitched well of late. The 'pen, which has been inconsistent and forced manager Dusty Baker to shuffle roles, posted a 1.29 over the last seven games. Smith is one of the pitchers that contributed to the struggles during the first half, but he began the season as an expected late-game arm. The Astros are expected to use him as such going forward.