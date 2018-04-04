Smith allowed two hits in a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Orioles.

Smith was signed in the offseason after his good work for the Blue Jays and Indians in 2017, ostensibly to perform the same setup magic for the Astros. So far, both of his outings have been low-leverage spots, so it looks like he'll need to earn the confidence of manager A.J. Hinch. Smith has allowed two earned runs and four hits -- two in each appearance.