Astros' Joe Smith: Mops up Tuesday's win
Smith allowed two hits in a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Orioles.
Smith was signed in the offseason after his good work for the Blue Jays and Indians in 2017, ostensibly to perform the same setup magic for the Astros. So far, both of his outings have been low-leverage spots, so it looks like he'll need to earn the confidence of manager A.J. Hinch. Smith has allowed two earned runs and four hits -- two in each appearance.
More News
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...