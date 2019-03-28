The Astros placed Smith (Achilles) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Smith ruptured his left Achilles' tendon over the winter and isn't expected to be ready to make his 2019 debut until around mid-season at the earliest. With that in mind, the Astros will likely shift Smith to the 60-day IL at some point down the road when the team needs to open up a spot on the 40-man roster.