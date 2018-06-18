Astros' Joe Smith: Nearing return from injury
Smith (elbow) played catch Sunday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.
Smith threw for the first time since landing on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation, although manager A.J. Hinch stated Smith is "probably a homestead away" from returning to action. He's struggled out of the bullpen through 23 appearances this season, posting a 5.49 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 20 strikeouts across 19.2 innings.
