Astros' Joe Smith: Projected for back end of 'pen
Smith is expected to serve as a bridge to closer Roberto Osuna in the Astros' bullpen, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He's allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two over 4.1 spring innings.
An Achilles injury delayed Smith's 2019 season and limited him to 28 appearances over the second half. The side-arming right-hander was dominant once healthy, pitching to a 1.80 ERA over 25 innings, and earned a two-year contract extension. He and Ryan Pressly will set up Osuna.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Albies
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Tauchman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 91-100
Closing out the top-100 players in Fantasy baseball in 2020, we're looking at some power/speed...