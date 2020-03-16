Smith is expected to serve as a bridge to closer Roberto Osuna in the Astros' bullpen, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He's allowed two runs on three hits while striking out two over 4.1 spring innings.

An Achilles injury delayed Smith's 2019 season and limited him to 28 appearances over the second half. The side-arming right-hander was dominant once healthy, pitching to a 1.80 ERA over 25 innings, and earned a two-year contract extension. He and Ryan Pressly will set up Osuna.