Smith (1-1) allowed one hit and struck out two over a scoreless eighth inning to pick up the win over Seattle on Wednesday.

Smith hasn't pitched well this season, but he was the pitcher of record when the Astros sent four runners across home plate in the bottom of the eighth inning to wrest a win from the Mariners. He fanned the first two batters faced before giving up a single to Dylan Moore, who was then picked off. It was the second straight scoreless outing for Smith, whose ERA dropped to 10.80 with the performance.