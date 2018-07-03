Smith (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day DL on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Smith will head back to the Astros' bullpen after partaking in a pair of games at the minor-league level while rehabbing his right elbow injury. Across 23 appearances with Houston this year, he's posted a 5.49 ERA and 1.12 WHIP.

More News
Our Latest Stories